'Betrayal is not new to AGR': STR’s Pathu Thala trailer is out

Bankrolled by Pen Studios' Jayantilal Gada and Studio Green's KE Gnanavelraja, the film is helmed by Obeli N Krishna. AR Rahman has composed the music for the film while Farook J Basha does the cinematography and Praveen KL handles the cuts.

The film also stars Gautham Karthik, Gautam Vasudev Menon, Priya Bhavani Shankar, Kalaiyarasan, Teejay Arunasalam, Santhosh Prathap and Anu Sithara in supporting roles.

Earlier, when the teaser was out, the director of the film Obeli N Krishna clarified that the film is not an official remake of the Kannada film 'Mufti' and said that it is an adaptation of Mufti and 90 per cent of the story wouldn't have shades of the original.

'Pathu Thala' is set to hit theatres on March 30.