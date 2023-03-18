'Betrayal is not new to AGR': STR’s Pathu Thala trailer is out

CHENNAI: While the grand audio launch for the actor-director Silambarasan TR aka STR’s Pathu Thala is still going live, the makers have released the trailer of the same on Saturday.
The production house, Studio Green, took to its official Twitter handle and wrote, "Get ready for an adrenaline-fueled experience 🔥 #PathuThalaTrailer Out Now! Click here to watch ➡️ http://bit.ly/PathuThalaTrailer #Atman @SilambarasanTR_ @Gautham_Karthik. An @arrahman musical 🎬 @nameis_krishna #SilambarasanTR #AGR. #PathuThalaFromMarch30." (sic)
Bankrolled by Pen Studios' Jayantilal Gada and Studio Green's KE Gnanavelraja, the film is helmed by Obeli N Krishna. AR Rahman has composed the music for the film while Farook J Basha does the cinematography and Praveen KL handles the cuts.
The film also stars Gautham Karthik, Gautam Vasudev Menon, Priya Bhavani Shankar, Kalaiyarasan, Teejay Arunasalam, Santhosh Prathap and Anu Sithara in supporting roles.
Earlier, when the teaser was out, the director of the film Obeli N Krishna clarified that the film is not an official remake of the Kannada film 'Mufti' and said that it is an adaptation of Mufti and 90 per cent of the story wouldn't have shades of the original.
'Pathu Thala' is set to hit theatres on March 30.
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android