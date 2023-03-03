STR's presence as 'Ravanan' in 'Pathu Thala' teaser is powerful

CHENNAI: Teaser of the much-awaited action film 'Pathu Thala' starring Silambarasan TR and Gautham Karthik has dropped today.

The teaser opens with the voice-over of STR where he introduces himself as 'AG Ravanan, who reigns over Kanniyakumari'. The next line delineates his role as a man of loose morals who is involved in the sand mafia.

Top angle shots of violence, protests against AG Ravanan and a frame by other major actors Gautam Vasudev Menon, Priya Bhavanishankar and Gautham Karthik makes the rest of the 1.37 minute-long teaser. AR Rahman's background score deserves a special mention. The teaser promises a rooted rural gangster saga.

Clarifying 'Pathu Thala' is not an official remake of Kannada film 'Mufti', director Krishna said that the film isn't a remake but an adaptation of Mufti and 90 per cent of the story wouldn't have shades of the original. The film, helmed by Obeli Krishna, is bankrolled by Pen Studios' Jayantilal Gada and Studio Green's KE Gnanavelraja. AR Rahman is the music composer, Farook J Basha does the cinematography and Praveen KL handles the cuts.