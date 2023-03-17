Ram, Chiranjeevi meet Amit Shah in New Delhi after 'RRR' Oscar win

NEW DEHI: After a glorious win at the Oscars, team 'RRR' is back in India and continues to celebrate the victory.

On Friday, one of the main leads of the magnum opus Ram Charan and his father Chiranjeevi met with Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi.

Ram Charan greeted the Home Minister with a bouquet of flowers and a traditional silk stole. Amit Shah then extended his heartiest congratulatory message to Ram Charan and felicitated him with a red silk stole as well.

