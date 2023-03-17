Ponniyin Selvan 2: First single Aga Naga to be out on March 20

The makers also dropped a new poster from the film that features actors Trisha and Karthi, where Trisha is holding a sword in her hand while Karthi is seen blindfolded, sitting on his knees bent in front of princess Kundavai.

The first single Aga Naga is sung by ShakthiSree Gopalan and has lyrics by Ilango Krishnan. Produced by Lyca Productions and Madras Talkies, Ponniyin Selvan 2 is expected to have only three songs and won’t be dance numbers.

PS 2 stars Vikram, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Jayam Ravi, Karthi, and Trisha in lead roles. AR Rahman has composed the music while Ravi Varman has handled the cinematography with the National award-winning art director Thota Tharani recreating the Chola era with his artwork for the two-part franchise. The film is set to release on April 28.

The first instalment of the Magnus opus was released worldwide on September 30 and opened to a positive response.CHENNAI: The first single from the second part of Mani Ratnam's Magnus opus 'Ponniyin Selvan' Aga Naga is set to be out on March 20 at 6 pm.

The production house, Madras Talkies took to its official Twitter handle and wrote, "Get ready to experience the magic of #AgaNaga in all its glory! 20th March. 6 PM. Stay tuned!

#PS2 #PonniyinSelvan #CholasAreBack #ManiRatnam

The first part of the Magnus opus was released worldwide on September 30 and opened to a positive response.