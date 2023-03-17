Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott keen on legally changing son's name

WASHINGTON: Over a year after their son's birth, Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are prepared to legally change his name.

They recently submitted paperwork requesting that Wolfe Jacques Webster's name be changed to Aire Webster, as per Page Six, a US-based entertainment portal.

According to TMZ, Jenner and Scott said they "regret the initial name choice" and now that they "have had the chance to spend time with their baby, they believe the name Aire Webster is a better fit."

The media outlets reports that Jenner and Scott both approved the petition, and they are now awaiting the courts to make the name change official.

Jenner and Scott welcomed their son on February 2 last year but waited until February 6 to share news of his arrival with their followers.

The couple also has a 4-year-old daughter named Stormi Webster. Jenner gave birth to Stormi on February 1, 2018, after a very secretive pregnancy. A few days later, the celebrity couple revealed that they'd named their baby boy Wolf, reported E! News.

However, that name had a short shelf life as in a March 21 Instagram post, Jenner shared, "FYI our son's name isn't Wolf anymore."

Jenner said, "We just really didn't feel like it was him. Just wanted to share because I keep seeing Wolf everywhere." Jenner then named him Aire.