Aditya Roy Kapur meets British counterpart Tom Hiddleston virtually

MUMBAI: Actor Aditya Roy Kapur met Tom Hiddleston over a virtual call after a special screening of ''The Night Manager'' series was organised for the British star in the UK.

Hiddleston had famously portrayed John le Carre's reluctant spy Jonathan Pine in BBC's 2017 series adaptation of the author's classic novel.

Kapur recently headlined the book's Indian adaptation, playing the character of Shaan Sengupta, who goes undercover to bring down the empire of arms dealer Shaildendra 'Shelly' Rungta (Anil Kapoor).

Sharing a screenshot of the video call with Hiddleston, Kapur wrote on Instagram, ''The OG Night Manager watched our show yesterday! He had some kind words to say. Bas aur kya chahiye (what else do you need!).'' The special screening of ''The Night Manager'', currently streaming on Disney+ Hotstar, was held in London and attended by Hiddleston and David Farr, the writer of the British version. Sandeep Modi, the creator of Indian adaptation, and director Priyanka Ghose were also present at the screening. Modi shared photos from the evening on Instagram and expressed excitement over meeting ''generous and charming'' Hiddleston.

''Our Shaan @adityaroykapur and pine came face to face in London over video at the special screening by @simoncorn and team @the_ink_factory_ and we were over the moon with the praise! ''Also in the pictures is the genius #DavidFarr whose work on the original me and @shridhar_raghavan adore. Thank you from me, @picsofpinks, @rajeshchadha @banijayasia @disneyplushotstar and the whole team behind #TheNightManager @anilskapoor @sobhitad @tillotamashome and the rest of my cast and crew were so missed'' he wrote.

The Indian version of ''The Night Manager'' also stars Sobhita Dhulipala, Tillotama Shome, Ravi Behl and Saswata Chatterjee in pivotal roles.