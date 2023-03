Shilpa Shetty's mother undergoes surgery, actor pens note

MUMBAI: Actor Shilpa Shetty on Wednesday asked her fans to pray for her mother's good health after she underwent a surgery.

The actor shared a photo of her mother Sunanda Shetty and her doctor from Nanavati Hospital here. Shetty said the past few days have been a ''roller coaster'' for her and her family. ''Seeing a parent undergo a surgery is never easy for any child. But, if there’s anything I want to emulate from my mom it’s her guts and her fighting spirit. The last few days have been a roller coaster. But, my hero and my hero’s hero saved the day!'' the actor wrote.

She, however, didn't disclose the details of her mother's surgery.

The 47-year-old actor thanked the doctors for taking care of her mother ''before, during, and after her surgery''.

''A HUGE thank you with a grateful heart, to the doctors and the staff at Nanavati for their relentless support & care. Please do keep Ma in your prayers till she makes a full recovery, my dearest #InstaFam Prayers work miracles #grateful #blessed #positivity'' Shetty added.