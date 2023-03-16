Good films and performances are key to longevity: Subiksha

CHENNAI: Actress Subiksha landed in Chennai recently after wrapping up her portions in Chandramukhi 2 and is excited for the release of her upcoming film Kannai Nambathey on March 17. Directed by Mu Maaran, the movie stars Udhayanidhi Stalin in lead role. “I was approached by Mu Maaran after he watched Goli Soda 2. He wanted someone, who could be natural and can remain in the skin of character. He told me that he wants a performer to go about the role. That is how I landed Kannai Nambathey,” says Subiksha.

The actress divulges about her character and reminisces the shooting days of the film. “We all know Mu Maaran’s style of films after Iravukku Aayiram Kangal and his potential in making crime thrillers. Kannai Nambathey will be another edge-of-the-seat thriller from his kitty. I play the character of Aparna and one thing I can say is that it isn’t a character with dark or grey shades. Shooting for this movie was first-of-its-kind for me as my portions involved night and rain shots. The schedule went top- sy-turvy as I went to bed at six in the morning and started working at six in the evening. This is something I haven’t done before,” she elaborates. Humble is the word that has been synonymous with Udhayanidhi Stalin and Subiksha is no different. However, she has valid reasons to say so. “We gathered for our second schedule after a break and I was thinking Udhay sir by now would have forgotten me. He came up to me and inquired me as soon as we met. He is not only a sweet person but also an amazing co-star,” adds the actress.

Subiksha’s pictures from the sets of Chandramukhi 2 went viral a few days ago. Though she says she is not allowed to talk about her role right now, she feels grateful about the experience. “With a star ensemble, before the shoot, I felt like an outcast. But be it Vasu sir, Raghava Lawrence sir or a veteran like Radhikaa ma’am, they constantly encouraged me and motivated me to push myself to do better. I felt at home on the sets of such a huge movie,” Subiksha says with a smile. With strong films in her lineup, Subiksha is not carried away. “Only way people can remember and identify an actor is through his/her good work. I need to continue this good work, which is the key for longevity,” she concludes.