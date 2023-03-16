Birthday Special: Iconic comic roles played by Rajpal Yadav

Rajpal’s comic character of ‘Chote Pandit’ in the horror comedy film ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa’ was one of the key highlights of the film which no one can forget. Helmed by Priyadarshan, the film starred Akshay Kumar, Shiney Ahuja, Vidya Balan and Ameesha Patel in the lead role and was declared a hit. Rajpal was also a part of the film’s sequel ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’ which starred Kartik Aaryan in the lead role.