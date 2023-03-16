Birthday Special: Iconic comic roles played by Rajpal Yadav

MUMBAI: Actor Rajpal Yadav is undoubtedly one of the best comic actors the Hindi cinema ever had. Well-known for his superb comic timing and effortless portrayals of quirky characters, the actor has entertained the audience for a very long time. As he turns a year older today, take a look at some of his best comic roles.
Rajpal’s comic character of ‘Chote Pandit’ in the horror comedy film ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa’ was one of the key highlights of the film which no one can forget. Helmed by Priyadarshan, the film starred Akshay Kumar, Shiney Ahuja, Vidya Balan and Ameesha Patel in the lead role and was declared a hit. Rajpal was also a part of the film’s sequel ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’ which starred Kartik Aaryan in the lead role.
Who can forget the iconic ‘Ritu Martand Dhambhere’ dialogue from the comedy film ‘Dhol’. Rajpal’s character Martand aka Maru’s hilarious dialogues and one-liners will definitely make you go ROFL. Helmed by Priyadarshan, the film also starred Sharman Joshi, Kunal Kemmu and Tusshar Kapoor and Tanushree Dutta in the lead roles.
Despite having superstars like Salman Khan, Govinda, Katrina Kaif and Lara Dutta, actor Rajpal Yadav left a great impact on the fans with his hilarious performance as ‘Chota Don’. Helmed by David Dhawan, the film was a blockbuster.
In the confusion comedy film, Rajpal Yadav portrayed the role of Raja, a local guy who wanted to marry a girl named Anjali and got involved in a sequence of misidentifications and funny misunderstandings. Released in the year 2003, the film starred Akshaye Khanna, Aftab Shivdasani, Paresh Rawal and Rimi Sen in the lead roles.
Rajpal’s character of Bandya received a lot of appreciation from the audiences because of its amazing comic timing and tickling dialogues. Directed by Priyadarshan, the film starred Shahid Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Om Puri and Paresh Rawal in the lead roles.
