Netflix announces season 3 of 'Delhi Crime', 'Mismatched'

MUMBAI: If you like binge-watching OTT films and shows, then there's good news for you. Netflix has announced the third seasons of some of its top-rated Hindi originals.

'Delhi Crime', 'Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives', 'Kota Factory', 'Mismatched', and 'She' will return for season 3.

Except for Kota Factory, all the other series had their second season's premiere in 2022

Announcing the third part of their shows, Netflix India took to Twitter and wrote, "It's time to spill and refill your coffee because our favourites are coming back for another season! A whole lot of twists, crime, drama and shway shway is coming our way."