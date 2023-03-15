'Naatu Naatu' choreographer Prem has this to say about Oscar win

HYDERABAD: Prem Rakshit, choreographer of the Oscar-winning song 'Naatu Naatu' from 'RRR', arrived in Hyderabad on Wednesday after attending the prestigious 95th Academy Awards in Los Angeles.

The choreographer received a warm welcome from fans and media personnel stationed outside the airport.

Expressing his happiness while speaking to ANI, Prem Rakshit said, "When MM Keeravaani Sir and Chandrabose Sir came out after winning the Oscar, Keeravani sir hugged me, I can't express how blessed I felt at that moment. I want to thank everyone for loving RRR and 'Naatu Naatu' so much."

Oscars 2023 was special for Indians as 'Naatu Naatu' from SS Rajamoul's directorial 'RRR' won the Best Original Song award.

The film's lead star Jr NTR was also papped at Hyderbad airport. A video has been doing the rounds on the internet in which he is seen making his way out of the airport with his wife Lakshmi when a sea of fans welcomed him. Media also mobbed him and asked him about Naatu Naatu's Oscar win.