Mugen Rao and Bhavya fight the supernatural on the sets of Jinn

CHENNAI: We entered the sets of Jinn— a bungalow on the out- skirts of the city and the sets was buzzing with sounds of camera, rolling, action- actors Mugen Rao and Bhavya Trikka are seen hugging each other. That’s not about it, the windows are slamming shut and curtains blowing. We go again to check the weather outside and we see technicians using huge fans and slamming the window manually. Meanwhile, stunt choreographer Pradeep Dinesh arrives on location. We ask him if this scene would be followed by a stunt scene, he replies.

“No, we will be shooting for the stunt sequence tomorrow. We have come for a recce and to plan where the ropes must be tied. Safety is more important than shooting for it,” he says. Pradeep also opens up that Jinn would have first-of-its-kind stunt sequences. “Horror films need special attention when it comes to stunts. I tried that in Aranmanai 3 and it came off well. Similarly, in Jinn, we see Mugen fighting a supernatural element and we will be trying a new style of action in this project,” he adds.

Director TR Bala is happy with the way the shot has panned out. Mugen and Bhavya look at the monitor and discuss the output. Mugen with a smile says, “The entire setup is fun when it comes to Jinn and I have had a good experience shooting with the team. When director Bala narrated the story, I liked it instantly. This will be a story that will cater to kids and as well as adults. So, I immediately signed up for the project. Moreover, there is never a dull moment on the sets with Imman Annachi, Vadi-vukarasi ma’am and Vinothini around.

The other day we were shooting for a montage sequence and the director wanted to be in cheerful spirits. Each one of them started cracking a joke and the entire day was spent laughing in front of the camera.”

We spotted Bhavya in one corner of the house quietly eating her lollipop. As we click a picture, she happily poses, and says, “I would love to revisit the kid in me often. The lollipop is quite delicious.” Talking about Jinn, the actress says, “This is a script that any actor would love to be a part of. I am glad I landed such a film in the early stages of my career. Working with this team has been a lovely experience. I am sure you would love to watch what we have for you when it releases.”

The costume designer of the film is Deepthi Deifilia, who keeps an eye on the costumes after each and every shot. She checks with Mugen and Bhavya if the measurements are right and spares some time to talk to us. “Horror films need a different treatment when it comes to costumes. Styling has to be in sync with the story and characterisations.

When it comes to Jinn, we have tried styles from the 70s and 80s for Radha Ravi and Nizhalgal Ravi. And for the heroine, we have tried costumes from the 80s and present day. Also, the colour pallete too plays a huge role with the story. We cannot go with light or dark shades and have played around with neutral shades for Jinn. One thing I can tell you is that despite all these planning, it was fun working with this team,” says the costume designer.

As the team broke for lunch, we caught up with director TR Bala and cinematographer Arjun raja, who were in the middle of some intense discussion. “We are on our second schedule and have been shooting round the clock to make sure that we complete it on time. Jinn is a film that cannot be restricted under one genre. It has everything for everyone and will be a fun watch. Arjun has been a great help in enhancing a scene visually and the film will be technically strong. “ says Bala. Arjun Raja says, “There hasn’t been a film like Jinn in recent years. We have tried to show a supernatural element without VFX effects, which is quite challenging.

According to the story, this is Mugen’s house. We have chosen to shoot in locations that are relatable to the audience.” The team gets ready to shoot again, Nandu Anand talks to us and says, “I play an important role in my debut Tamil film. Though I have worked with Tovino and Prithviraj in Malayalam, Jinn will be a perfect launchpad in Tamil. I have worked with Bala before for Ottha Thamarai and I am quite familiar with the team. This feels like home to me.”

Produced by Fairy Tale Pictures and AR Touring Talkies in association with Raj Films International and Cinema Rasa productions, Deepak is the editor while Ganesh Chandrasekharan is composing the music.