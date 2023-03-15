Google searches for Naatu Naatu skyrocketed 1,105% after Oscar featG

The song won over the likes of music legends such as Lady Gaga and Rihanna, which is a testament to the song's huge popularity, as highlighted by the huge spike in this data.

"During the Oscars ceremony, the electrifying live performance of the song by singers Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava received a standing ovation from the crowd, and this historic win will give 'RRR' and 'Naatu Naatu' some well-deserved exposure," the spokesperson added.

Bhairava and Rahul were on cloud nine after meeting Rihanna on the sidelines of the 95th Academy Awards.

Bhairava shared a picture taken with the nine-time Grammy Award winner. Sipligunj and choreographer Prem Rakshith were also seen with the superstar singer.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also congratulated music director M.M. Keeravani and lyricist Chandra Bose after their song won the prestigious Oscar award.