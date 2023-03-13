Testimony to fact that Indian women are best: Kangana Ranaut

MUMBAI: Actor Kangana Ranaut on Monday, showered appreciation on actor Deepika Padukone for her appearance at the Oscars 2023.

The 'Pathaan' actor made it to the Academy Awards stage as a presenter to give a special shoutout to RRR's power-packed song 'Naatu Naatu' which went on to win the Academy Award for the 'Best Orginal Song' category.

The performance received a standing ovation.

Taking to Twitter, Kangana Ranaut praised Deepika and wrote, "How beautiful @deepikapadukone looks, not easy to stand there holding entire nation together, carrying its image, reputation on those delicate shoulders and speaking so graciously and confidently. Deepika stands tall as a testimony to the fact that Indian women are the best."