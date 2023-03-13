Ranbir shares his 'daal-chawal' moment with Alia on Kareena's show

MUMBAI: Who could make Ranbir Kapoor spill the secrets? No guesses, it could only be someone from his family!

Kareena Kapoor Khan took to Instagram to drop a teaser from the upcoming episode of her show 'What Women Want'. Ranbir Kapoor will come as the guest on the show.

In the teaser, Kareena asked Ranbir, "When did you feel with Alia Bhatt that, this is the daal-chawal moment?"

"I'd like to consider myself a good husband", quipped Ranbir.

For the unversed, 'daal-chawal' is the famous dialogue from Ranbir Kapoor's bumper hit movie 'Ye Jawani Hai Diwani."