Kamal Haasan compliments Rajamouli, Keeravani on 'Naatu Naatu' win

CHENNAI: Veteran actor Kamal Haasan complimented the 'RRR' team for their Oscar achievement on Monday.

The celebrated actor and politician commended the music director MM Keeravani, and the movie director Rajamouli for winning the Best Original Song award for the song 'Naatu Naatu'.

"My hearty congrats to Mr. Keeravaani, Mr. Rajamouli and the fabulous team of @RRRMovie. One more prestigious American recognition for our talented Indian artiste. #NaatuNaatu @mmkeeravaani @ssrajamouli," Haasan tweeted.