Cinema

Kamal Haasan compliments Rajamouli, Keeravani on 'Naatu Naatu' win

The celebrated actor and politician commended the music director MM Keeravani, and the movie director Rajamouli for winning the Best Original Song award for the song 'Naatu Naatu'.
Kamal Haasan; MM Keeravani with lyricist Chandrabose
Kamal Haasan; MM Keeravani with lyricist Chandrabose
ANI

CHENNAI: Veteran actor Kamal Haasan complimented the 'RRR' team for their Oscar achievement on Monday.

The celebrated actor and politician commended the music director MM Keeravani, and the movie director Rajamouli for winning the Best Original Song award for the song 'Naatu Naatu'.

"My hearty congrats to Mr. Keeravaani, Mr. Rajamouli and the fabulous team of @RRRMovie. One more prestigious American recognition for our talented Indian artiste. #NaatuNaatu @mmkeeravaani @ssrajamouli," Haasan tweeted.

Helmed by ace director SS Rajamouli and starring Ram Charan and NTR Jr, 'RRR' has emerged as one of the biggest hits of Indian cinema.

The song 'Naatu Naatu' has gone on to become a global anthem, fuelled by the catchy music, exquisite choreography and arresting vocals.

Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!

Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!

Click here for iOS

Click here for Android

Kamal Haasan
RRR
SS Rajamouli
Ram Charan
Keeravani
Naatu Naatu' win
Oscar achievement

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
DT next
www.dtnext.in