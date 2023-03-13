Ajay Devgn on ‘Naatu Naatu’ Oscar win: It’s a proud moment for India

MUMBAI: As 'Naatu Naatu' made history at the 95th Academy Awards, actor Ajay Devgn, who had a special role in S.S. Rajamouli's film 'RRR', said that it is a proud moment for the nation.

Ajay, who played actor Ram Charan's father in 'RRR', took to Instagram on Monday morning, and wrote: "As it is often said, cinema speaks a universal language. Congratulations to the teams of #RRR and #TheElephantWhisperers for their #Oscar wins. It's a proud (Indian flag emoji) moment."