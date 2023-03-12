The 'Oscar Curse': Resul Pookutty looks back at his struggles

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: On the eve of yet another Oscar Night, memories go back to the time about 14 years ago, in 2009, when Resul Pookutty came back with an Oscar for Sound Design in ‘Slumdog Millionaire’.

Pookutty shared the award with Ian Tapp and Richard Pryke. The then 37-year-old Pookutty was an unknown name in the country, but it was not to remain so after the Oscar.

But the highlight was when the then Left government led by V.S. Achuthanandan decided to give him a hero’s welcome and the person who was asked to head the welcoming committee was the then Culture Minister M.A. Baby, at present a CPI-M politburo member.