Kamal to produce Wikki’s next starring Pradeep

CHENNAI: In new twists and turns in tinseltown, director Vignesh Shivan has found a hero for his next film. Tinseltown sources say that director-actor Pradeep Ranganathan, who shot to fame with Love Today will be playing the lead in the Vignesh Shivan directorial. The story doesn’t end there. This movie will be produced by Kamal Haasan under his banner Raaj Kamal Films International. A source in the know told DT Next, “It is likely that Pradeep will play the lead in the story that was initially narrated to Ajith. With major tweaks to the storyline, Pradeep will headline the movie. While the story isn’t confirmed, the project is, and will go on floors in April.”

Kamal Haasan’s RKFI is on a production spree and has signed projects with leading k’town heroes like Silambarasan, Sivakarthikeyan and now Pradeep Ranganathan. Apart from this, Kamal’s RKFI will also co-produce Kamal Haasan’s 234th film directed by Mani Ratnam. Raaj Kamal is also likely to produce Kamal 233 with H Vinoth and another film that will be directed by Pa Ranjith and will have Kamal playing the lead. We will have to wait for an official confirmation on this.