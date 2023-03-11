Sanjay Dutt joins the sets of Leo; makers release video

CHENNAI: A video of Bollywood star Sanjay Dutt from the sets of Thalapathy Vijay's "Leo" was shared on Twitter by the makers of the film 'Seven Screen Studio'. The video show the actor entering the sets, being welcomed by actor Vijay, and subsequently joined by director Lokesh Kanagaraj and the crew.
Seven Screen Studio captioned the post: "Roll out the red carpet 🥳 @duttsanjay. sir has arrived in style to set the screen on fire 🔥. Exclusive video venum nu keteengalame, engaluku keturchu 💣 .#Thalapathy @actorvijay sir @Dir_Lokesh @trishtrashers @anirudhofficial @Jagadishbliss #LEO 🔥"
Mysskin and Gautham Menon have already completed shooting for their portions for the film. It is said that the team will complete its first schedule in March and will take a brief break after jumping on to the next.
After the success of Varisu, Vijay has been shooting for his much-hyped film with writer-director Lokesh Kanagaraj. Apart from Sanjay Dutt, Trisha, Arjun Sarja, Mansoor Ali Khan, Priya Anand and Gautham Vasudev Menon and Mathew Thomas play crucial roles.
