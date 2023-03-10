Suniel Shetty to play a cop in ‘Hunter – Tootega Nahi Todega’

MUMBAI: Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty is all set to be seen playing the role of a cop, ACP Vikram Sinha in the upcoming web series 'Hunter- Tootega Nahi Todega' also starring Esha Deol, Rahul Dev, Barkha Bisht, Mihir Ahuja, Teena Singh, Chahat Tejwani, Karanvir Sharma, Siddharth Kher, Gargi Sawant, and Pawan Chopra.

He shares his love for action and this is the reason he got attracted to the role in the web series and said 'yes' to it.

The actor, who is known for his action roles, talks about his upcoming web series and the kind of character he is going to play in it, saying: "Action as a genre is something I have always been passionate about, and 'Hunter Tootega Nahi, Todega' is helping me relive that passion."

The 61-year-old actor began his career in Bollywood in 1992 at the age of 31 with 'Balwaan' and later became part of movies such as 'Waqt Hamara Hai', 'Pehchaan',' Dilwale', 'Anth', 'Mohra', 'Gopi Kishan', 'Hum Hain Bemisaal', 'Surakshaa', 'Raghuveer', 'Takkar', 'Krishna', 'Sapoot', 'Rakshak', 'Border', and many more.

Action is a genre that is often liked by Suniel and he is fond of playing such kinds of roles, he just agreed to be part of this project and play the character of ACP Vikram Sinha.

"All over again. It is a project that has truly been a team effort. I was hooked on to the character of ACP Vikram Sinha, from the word go. He is the 'One man army' that we have heard of often. Totally raw and rigid," he adds while briefing about his character.

The 8-part episodic series is produced by Yoodlee Films -- the film division of Saregama India Limited and directed by Prince Dhiman and Alok Batra. It is all set to premiere on March 22 on Amazon miniTV.