Ram Charan meets 'Star Wars' director J J Abrams, calls himself a fan

WASHINGTON: Ahead of the 95th Academy Awards, south superstar Ram Charan is meeting with the stalwarts of the Hollywood industry.

Taking to Instagram on Friday, Ram Charan posted pictures with American director J J Abrams. The director is known for films like 'Mission Impossible 3', 'Star Trek Into Darkness', 'Star Wars: The Force Awakens'.

Ram wrote in the caption, "Had the privilege of meeting JJ Abrams today. Thank you sir for inviting me this evening. I'm a big fan of your work. @jjabramsofficial".

In the frame, Ram is seen donning a blue-coloured suit while Abrams is seen sporting a grey suit. Both of them seem exalted after meeting each other.