Native elements can go on to win global recognition: Sivakarthikeyan

CHENNAI: Actor-producer Sivakarthikeyan will be bankrolling filmmaker PS Vinothraj’s upcoming film titled Kootukkaali. It is to be noted that Vinoth’s previous film was Koozhangal that was nominated for the Academy Awards in 2021. Soori will play the lead Kootukkaali while Anna Ben will be seen playing the female lead. Talking about the film Sivakarthikeyan says, “Every film industry has a treasured moment, when a filmmaker conceptualises and creates a rooted film that goes on to win international acclaim. Director Vinothraj is such a gem, who made the Tamil film industry proud with Koozhangal that won the prestigious ‘Tiger Award’ at Rotterdam International Film Festival. Working with my close friend Soori is yet another reason to get excited, and having a powerhouse talent like Anna Ben as a part of our project is overwhelming.”

PS Vinothraj adds, “I am grateful to Sivakarthikeyan for giving me this opportunity. It’s exciting to work with the most-celebrated and proficient actors like Soori and Anna Ben.”

Kottukkaali is produced by actor Sivakarthikeyan’s Sivakarthikeyan Productions in association with The Little Wave Productions. Sakthi is handling cinematography while Ganesh Siva is the editor.