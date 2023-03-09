'STR 48' is a Blood and Battle project

If reports are true, the film will bring together for the first time the childhood friends Simbu and Anirudh, however it hasn't been officially announced yet.

STR would be teaming with 'Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithaal' fame director Desingh Periyasamy for 'STR 48', which the makers have now officially announced.

On March 8, RKFI posted a tweet as an announcement stating, "See you on the battlefield at 6.30 pm tomorrow. #BLOODandBATTLE."