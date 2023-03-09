'STR 48' is a Blood and Battle project

CHENNAI: Over the last few days, there were reports doing the rounds that Silambarasan's STR 48 will be directed by Desingh Periyasamy and produced by Kamal Haasan under his banner, Raaj Kamal Films International. On Thursday, Kamal Haasan took to Twitter and made the project official. He wrote "An alliance forged to push frontiers of success & across generations! #STR48 ". Though the title is yet to be announced, the film has the tagline of Blood and Battle.
If reports are true, the film will bring together for the first time the childhood friends Simbu and Anirudh, however it hasn't been officially announced yet.
STR would be teaming with 'Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithaal' fame director Desingh Periyasamy for 'STR 48', which the makers have now officially announced.
On March 8, RKFI posted a tweet as an announcement stating, "See you on the battlefield at 6.30 pm tomorrow. #BLOODandBATTLE."
The Pathu Thala star tweeted, "Dreams do come true 😇 #STR48#Ulaganayagan #KamalHaasan #Atman #SilambarasanTR #BLOODandBATTLE #RKFI56_STR48"
STR posted a short clip from one of his interviews which was out last year along with the caption "Patience is a virtue. It took a lot of faith but it’s worth the wait", on March 7.
On work front, STR is awaiting the release of his upcoming film 'Pathu Thala', directed by Obeli N Krishna. The film, which is set to hit the screens on March 30, 2023, also stars Gautham Karthik and Priya Bhavani Shankar in lead roles.
