Satish Kaushik and his memorable on-screen characters

Satish Kaushik was a versatile genius. Director, producer, screenwriter, actor-he donned many hats.

The Haryana-born actor was an alumnus of National School of Drama along with the Film and Television Institute of India.

The actor's name was synonymous with the iconic character of 'Calendar'. Apart from Mr. India, Satish has acted in ''Jaane Bhi Do Yaaron'', 'Jamai Raja', 'Saajan Chale Sasural', 'Hamara Dil Aapke Paas Hai' and in many more films. Known for his comic timing, the actor also nailed some of the negative roles to perfection.

He has proved his acting mettle in Hansal Mehta's directorial series 'Scam: 1992." The actor also played a pivotal role in Kangana Ranaut's upcoming directorial venture 'Emergency'.

As the actor left his mortal abode on Wednesday all of a sudden. Here are some of his memorable characters.