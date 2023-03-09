Cinema

Satish Kaushik and his memorable on-screen characters

The Haryana-born actor was an alumnus of National School of Drama along with the Film and Television Institute of India.
Satish Kaushik was a versatile genius. Director, producer, screenwriter, actor-he donned many hats.

The actor's name was synonymous with the iconic character of 'Calendar'. Apart from Mr. India, Satish has acted in ''Jaane Bhi Do Yaaron'', 'Jamai Raja', 'Saajan Chale Sasural', 'Hamara Dil Aapke Paas Hai' and in many more films. Known for his comic timing, the actor also nailed some of the negative roles to perfection.

He has proved his acting mettle in Hansal Mehta's directorial series 'Scam: 1992." The actor also played a pivotal role in Kangana Ranaut's upcoming directorial venture 'Emergency'.

As the actor left his mortal abode on Wednesday all of a sudden. Here are some of his memorable characters.

Mr. India

'Calendar Khana Do' represents an emotion for those who grew up during the 90s. Among his many characters, Satish perhaps received the most love for this character from cinelovers across age groups and generations.

Jaane Bhi Do Yaaron

Satish played the character of Ashok Namboodiripad, an assistant to a corrupt contractor.  Directed by Kundan Shah, this political-satire was ahead of his time. A telephonic conversation among Satish and Naseeruddin Shah's Vinod Mehra is still talked about.

Saajan Chale Sasural

Satish's 'Mutthu' Swami and Govinda's Shayamsunder made this movie a laugh riot. Satish played the character of a south-Indian tabla player.

Mr and Mrs Khiladi

In this Akshay Kumar and Juhi Chawla movie, Satish played the character of Akshay's uncle. Satish's Chanda Mama is considered to be one of his best as comedian.

Deewana Mastana 

Helmed by David Dhawan, Satish has played the role of contract killer Pappu Pager in this movie. This is another gem from Satish's filmography.

