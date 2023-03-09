‘Mallika telling me I remind her of Mrinalini Sarabhai is my success’

CHENNAI: In the last couple of years, if we look at Indian cinema in theatres and OTT, there is one artiste who has made the best of both worlds and that is Regina Cassandra. From Nenjam Marapadhillai, Mugizh to Saakini Daakini in theatres to the season one of Rocket Boys to Fingertip, the actress knows the audience’s pulse in her ‘fingertip’. After being widely acclaimed for her role of the iconic dancer, Mrinalini Sarabhai in the first season of Rocket Boys, Regina is excited about the second season that will stream on Sony Liv from March 18. “I am happy with the way the first season was received. We shot for both seasons together predominantly so we had a base to go back to when we tweaked bits of it,” says the actor.

Regina is now the face of Mrinalini Sarabhai, and has carried the role with poise and grace. “I was initially apprehensive about the role of such an iconic person and I asked myself if I would do any justice to it. There are people who have lived with her, known her and followed her religiously. We are not similar in any way in terms of physical appearances. When Mallika Sarabhai met me she said I look very much like her mother and so did Revanta Sarabhai, who said I reminded him of his grandmother. That to me, I consider is my biggest success,” she reminisces.

During her interview for season 1, Regina spoke about how she had to dance for almost eight hours a day. “Many people told me about how they couldn’t see my dance scenes in the first season. That will be fulfilled in season 2. I am looking forward to watching it myself as this will speak a lot about my performance in the show. There are certain things about certain actors in this series, which I can’t wait to watch as well upon its release,” says the actor.

With back-to-back Hindi and Telugu series, there was chatter saying if Regina has shifted her focus to other industries. The actress laughs, “Was it on the internet or is it you asking me this? But the fact is that I am a person who cannot do one thing when it comes to work. I can do multiple things at a time because I have the time and energy to do it. However, when it comes to content, I could say that things that I want to do are taking time. I also have three Tamil films lined up for release, and another Telugu film. Releases are not in my hands. Having said that, I am glad that people want to see me more often in Tamil,” she concludes.