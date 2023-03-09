Lady Gaga confirmed to not perform at 2023 Oscars ceremony

WASHINGTON: Singer-songwriter Lady Gaga will not be performing ‘Hold My Hand’ at this year’s Oscars ceremony, confirmed Oscars executive producer and showrunner Glenn Weiss, reported Variety, an American media company.

According to the outlet, during a creative team press conference on Wednesday afternoon, Weiss confirmed the news that Gaga, who landed her fourth career nomination for the ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ song ‘Hold My Hand’ will not be performing.

“We invited all five nominees. We have a great relationship with Lady Gaga and her camp. She is in the middle of shooting a movie right now. Here, we are honouring the movie industry and what it takes to make a movie after a bunch of back and forth…” Weiss said.

He added, “It didn’t feel like she can get a performance to the calibre that we’re used to with her and that she is used to. So, she is not going to perform on the show.”

Right now, Gaga is in the midst of filming ‘Joker: Folie a Deux’. Director Todd Phillips shared the first image of the star as Harley Quinn on Valentine’s Day opposite ‘Joker’ actor Joaquin Phoenix.

Meanwhile, except for Gaga, all of this year’s Oscar nominees for the best original song have been confirmed to perform at the event on March 12.

As per Variety, in the Oscars tradition, all nominated songs are sung at the Oscars ceremony. This year’s performers include Rihanna (Lift Me Up), Sofia Carson and Diane Warren (Applause), Stephanie Hsu, David Byrne and Son Lux (This Is a Life), and Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava (Naatu Naatu).