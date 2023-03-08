Women's Day Special: 'Sheroes' ruling the charts on OTT platforms

MUMBAI: As the OTT platforms are riding high with their solid content in the last couple of years, the shift in protagonists could be easily noticed. 'She-Heroes' or popularly known as 'Sheroes' are ruling the charts, from Indian to International streaming giants. Interestingly, OTT has made a place for actors of different calibres.

The former miss universe Sushmita Sen to a powerful actor Shefali Shah, the designer-turned-actor Masaba Gupta to a small-screen actor Sakshi Tanwar. Actors from different mediums and genres have found their places and voices on such platforms. Ahead of the International Women's Day, let's have a look at some of the brilliant women-led series, which are not to be missed.

Delhi Crime

Led by a supremely talented cast, Shefali Shah, Rasika Dugal, Rajesh Tailang, and Adil Hussain, this series has received critical acclaim on the global stage. The first season of 'Delhi Crime' revolves around the 2012 gang-rape case of Nirbhaya, while the second season brings the notorious Kacha-Baniyan gang to the forefront.