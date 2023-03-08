Women's Day Special: 'Sheroes' ruling the charts on OTT platforms

MUMBAI: As the OTT platforms are riding high with their solid content in the last couple of years, the shift in protagonists could be easily noticed. 'She-Heroes' or popularly known as 'Sheroes' are ruling the charts, from Indian to International streaming giants. Interestingly, OTT has made a place for actors of different calibres.
The former miss universe Sushmita Sen to a powerful actor Shefali Shah, the designer-turned-actor Masaba Gupta to a small-screen actor Sakshi Tanwar. Actors from different mediums and genres have found their places and voices on such platforms. Ahead of the International Women's Day, let's have a look at some of the brilliant women-led series, which are not to be missed.
Delhi Crime
Led by a supremely talented cast, Shefali Shah, Rasika Dugal, Rajesh Tailang, and Adil Hussain, this series has received critical acclaim on the global stage. The first season of 'Delhi Crime' revolves around the 2012 gang-rape case of Nirbhaya, while the second season brings the notorious Kacha-Baniyan gang to the forefront.
Aarya
Sushmita Sen found a new batch of fans after this series. The former Miss Universe's power-packed performance and gripping storyline made this absolutely binge-worthy. 'Neerja' fame Ram Madhvani is one of the directors of the show.
Four More Shots Please!
Men and Women could argue over the right or wrong portrayal of characters in this series, but it can't be denied that this series is like a guilty pleasure for financially independent women who own their follies as well as virtues. Sayani Gupta, Kirti Kulhari, Maanvi Gagroo, VJ Bani play the characters to perfection.
Mai
The series has received a mixed response. But Sakshi Tanwar proved herself one of the bankable stars on the OTT platforms, which has given rise to new faces as well. The series shows how far a mother could go for her child's sake.
Masaba Masaba
Neena Gupta and Masaba Gupta, these two real-life women are celebrated for their unconventional approach towards life. The same 'realness' could be felt when the mother-daughter duo bonded in this reality-series.
