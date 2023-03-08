Trailer of Vetrimaaran's Viduthalai-1 is out: Watch here

CHENNAI: The trailer of Vetrimaaran's eagerly-awaited upcoming film, 'Viduthalai', was released on Wednesday. The film features Soori and Vijay Sethupathi in lead roles.
The caption read, “What we've been waiting for arrives right here ! 🔥
#ViduthalaPart1Trailer out now ➡️ bit.ly/ViduthalaiPart…”
The makers had already announced that the film is to be presented in two parts -- 'Viduthalai-1' and 'Viduthalai-2'. Both parts of the film are to be presented by actor, producer and politician Udhayanidhi Stalin's production house, Red Giant Movies.
Produced by RS Infotainment's Elred Kumar, the 'Viduthalai' franchise is being made on a whopping budget.
The star cast of 'Viduthalai' includes Vijay Sethupathi, Soori, Bhavani Sre, Prakash Raj, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Rajeev Menon and Chethan.
Maestro Isaignani is composing music for the film.
The film is set to hit the big screens on March 31.
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android