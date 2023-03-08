Trailer of Vetrimaaran's Viduthalai-1 is out: Watch here

The makers had already announced that the film is to be presented in two parts -- 'Viduthalai-1' and 'Viduthalai-2'. Both parts of the film are to be presented by actor, producer and politician Udhayanidhi Stalin's production house, Red Giant Movies.

Produced by RS Infotainment's Elred Kumar, the 'Viduthalai' franchise is being made on a whopping budget.

The star cast of 'Viduthalai' includes Vijay Sethupathi, Soori, Bhavani Sre, Prakash Raj, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Rajeev Menon and Chethan.

Maestro Isaignani is composing music for the film.

The film is set to hit the big screens on March 31.