Aishwaryaa Rajini's Lal Salaam goes on floors in Senji

CHENNAI: The makers of Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth's directorial on Tuesday, announced that the shoot of the film commenced with a formal pooja. Produced by Lyca Productions, the movie has Vishnu Vishal and Vikranth in lead roles with AR Rahman composing the music. "The movie went on floors in Senji, where the sets were erected. The first schedule will be shot in and around the town for 25 days, and will have portions featuring Vishnu and Vikranth," said a source close to the film to DT Next.

Rajinikanth, who plays a cameo in the film, will participate in the film's upcoming schedules. The movie that revolves around cricket has Vishnu Rangasamy as the director of photography for the film, Ramu Thangaraj as its art director and B Pravin Baaskar as its editor. The movie was officially launched in November.