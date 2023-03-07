Not titular, I give 100% even for cameo roles: Jayam Ravi
CHENNAI: We have seen Jayam Ravi over the years and this is the first time he is seen with a salt and pepper look. He looks dapper in the makeover which he sports for his film Siren and thanks us before settling down for the interview. Having tried his hands in different genres and characters while emerging successfully from them, he says, “Agilan is a new experience altogether. More than that it has been a beautiful experience. Kalyanakrishnan and I go a long way back. He has seen me since Peraanmai and even gave me my hit film Booloham (2015).” Ravi looks at Kalyanakrishnan and puts his arms around his shoulders. “He hasn’t done a film since Booloham. Despite me asking him to do so, he has been waiting to make Agilan with me. In 20 years of my career, I haven’t touched upon a script like Agilan. I will be seen in a character that has grey shades. When I heard the final draft, I was astonished. The story is set in the harbour backdrop, which has certain restrictions when it comes to demography. However, the way Kalyan has written it is amazing,” says the actor.
Talking about the characterisation of Agilan, Ravi says with a smile, “He is the one-stop shop in the harbour. Though he is a crane operator, he does everything there. It is about how he uses the port and how the port uses him. The story has a mafia backdrop too.” The shooting came with challenges but Jayam Ravi says that ‘Chennai Boys’ are used to taxing conditions. “The heat in Tuticorin and being on the sea for almost two months was indeed challenging to an extent. There was a floating jet and guys had to work on the sea for three full days. But Chennai boys are used to such conditions,” he laughs. Divulging about what his character of Agilan has in store for the audience, Ravi says, “He is someone who you wouldn’t make out if he is telling the truth or if he is lying.” We clarify if it is Jayam Ravi or Agilan, he laughs, “Agilan pa!!! Jayam Ravi doesn’t lie. Have you ever seen or heard of me lying?”
Coming back to his character, the actor has played a character with grey shades before. “For this character, I had to look rugged. As soon as people see me, they should think of me as an outcast. So, I worked on my looks for this role and also have sported dry skin as he is a person who works near the sea,” he opens up. Be it Agilan or Ponniyin Selvan, titular roles come with a lot of responsibilities. “Of course, they are but I am someone who looks to give 100 per cent even for cameo roles. So Agilan or Ponniyin Selvan is no different from the effort I have put in for my other movies,” he signs off.
