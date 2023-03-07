Not titular, I give 100% even for cameo roles: Jayam Ravi

CHENNAI: We have seen Jayam Ravi over the years and this is the first time he is seen with a salt and pepper look. He looks dapper in the makeover which he sports for his film Siren and thanks us before settling down for the interview. Having tried his hands in different genres and characters while emerging successfully from them, he says, “Agilan is a new experience altogether. More than that it has been a beautiful experience. Kalyanakrishnan and I go a long way back. He has seen me since Peraanmai and even gave me my hit film Booloham (2015).” Ravi looks at Kalyanakrishnan and puts his arms around his shoulders. “He hasn’t done a film since Booloham. Despite me asking him to do so, he has been waiting to make Agilan with me. In 20 years of my career, I haven’t touched upon a script like Agilan. I will be seen in a character that has grey shades. When I heard the final draft, I was astonished. The story is set in the harbour backdrop, which has certain restrictions when it comes to demography. However, the way Kalyan has written it is amazing,” says the actor.