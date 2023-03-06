Netflix renews 'Class' for a second season

MUMBAI: Netflix on Monday announced that it has renewed ''Class'', the Hindi adaptation of the Spanish series ''Elite'', for a second season.

The young-adult series follows the journey of students at Hampton High, an elite school in Delhi and their dynamics when three scholarship students, from the other side of the track join the school. Worlds collide, conflicts brew, secrets deepen, and everyone is a suspect for murder.

The series ruled the top stop in Netflix India's top 10 charts for five weeks straight and also entered the streamer's global top 10 list. ''Class'' featured Gurfateh Pirzada, Anjali Sivaraman, Ayesha Kanga, Chayan Chopra, Cyaawal Singh, Chintan Rach, Madhyama Segal, Moses Koul, Naina Bhan, Piyush Khati and Zeyn Shaw in leading roles.



''Miss Lovely'' fame Ashim Ahluwalia served as the showrunner on the first season of the show. He also directed the series with Gul Dharmani and Kabir Mehta.