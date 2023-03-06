Janhvi's b'day: Times when the actor raised temperature with her looks

MUMBAI: Bollywood actor Janhvi Kapoor never misses a chance to win the hearts of fans whether by giving stellar performances in movies to her stunning sartorial choices.
As the actor turned 26 today, let’s check out at Janhvi’s looks that raised the temperature on social media.
Janhvi in a shimmery cherry red dress which has a thigh-high slit and straps that showed her curves perfectly. With the knee-length high heel boots and that look, she surely knows how to slay the outfit.
Janhvi looks breath-taking in a dreamy Mermaid look. She can be seen wearing a sky-blue body-hugging gown.
She experiments with her look from long dresses to mini ones. She served an ultra-glamorous look for fans in the mini dress with a plunging neckline.
The 'Good Luck Jerry' actor is seen wearing a white, deep-necked tank top, paired with ripped shorts and a denim jacket.
Who would mind getting this type of vitamin C? Janhvi treated fans with an orange outfit with the caption, “vitamin C ya laterrrrr.”
Janhvi must have driven all her fans into a frenzy with her alluring expressions. Janhvi exudes a glamorous pose, sitting on a glossy floor, one hand behind her head, eyes closed wearing a shiny pink-coloured halter-neck dress.
Another jaw-dropping look of the birthday girl. A metallic gold, noodle-strap-mini-dress, covered in seashells. Soft kohl eyes and gold highlighter which accentuated her beautiful brown eyes.
Not only Janhvi raised the temperature in western attire but looked ethereal in ethnic wear.
When in Dubai slay like a queen is the fashion mantra of Janhvi Kapoor. The beige thigh-high slit gown is apt for the occasion.
That naath rings looks great on the actor. Channelling her inner goddess in a stunning brown saree.
Janhvi never shies away from trying the trendiest outfits. A blue pin-up style dress is on that list.
Take inspiration from how to style black dresses from Janhvi.
