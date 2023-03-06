Janhvi Kapoor shares first look of Telugu debut NTR 30 on b’day

The actress wrote in the caption: “It is finally happening. Can’t wait to set sail with my favourite @jrntr #NTR30.” The film, which marks the Telugu debut of Janhvi, is touted to be an action-packed entertainer and will be directed by Koratala Siva, who is known for directing films such as Bharat Ane Nenu and Okkadunnadu. The music will be composed by Anirudh Ravichander and it will be a pan-India release. The film is set to be released on April 5, 2024, and will be available in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam.