Indian 2 team to shoot until July, film to be a festival release

Sources close to the film unit told DT Next, “Shankar has been giving 15 days for Indian 2 and 15 days for Ram Charan’s film, the talkie portions of Indian 2 will be completed only in July. Though the pre-production work has been taking place simultaneously as the team is aiming to release the film for Deepavali. If things do not fall in place, Indian 2 might be a Pongal 2024 release. They have been putting in their best foot forward to finish the project.”