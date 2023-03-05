Indian 2 team to shoot until July, film to be a festival release
CHENNAI: The team of Kamal Haasan-Shankar’s Indian 2 has been shooting the film at a neat pace. The team has been working almost round-the-clock as the main cast members require prosthetic for their characters. The latest update is that it is going to take a while until the film nears completion.
Sources close to the film unit told DT Next, “Shankar has been giving 15 days for Indian 2 and 15 days for Ram Charan’s film, the talkie portions of Indian 2 will be completed only in July. Though the pre-production work has been taking place simultaneously as the team is aiming to release the film for Deepavali. If things do not fall in place, Indian 2 might be a Pongal 2024 release. They have been putting in their best foot forward to finish the project.”
The film which was initially bankrolled by Lyca has now been taken over by Red Giant.
Indian 2 has Kajal Aggarwal, Bobby Simha, Siddharth, Rakul Preet Singh, Karthik Muthuraman and others in pivotal roles. Anirudh composes the music while Ravi Varman operates the camera.
