‘Every individual has her/his personal journey’

Currently shooting for Homi Adajania’s new film, Murder Mubarak, prepping for Anurag Basu’s Metro...In Dino and promoting Gaslight, the actor feels lucky to be doing what she does. “I want to keep learning and work with filmmakers who can push me to deliver the best. And yes, I want to tell stories I think deserve to be told - that is what matters most,” she added. In times when the OTT is streaming diverse content, taking up stories from the soil and allowing filmmakers enough space to experiment without the pressure of the box office, Sara asserts it is not the medium that matters to her. “Point is, one’s own work should be powerful enough to touch the audiences. How they access that does not matter. I would like to entertain the audiences across mediums and be part of stories that deserve to be told,” added the actress.