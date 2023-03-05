‘Every individual has her/his personal journey’
Believing that nothing productive can be done under pressure, actress Sara Ali Khan said that while she acknowledges the family she comes from, her effort has always been to carve out a distinct identity for herself.
“Every individual has her/his personal journey. What is paramount is that one’s own body of work ascertains a unique space,” she said.
Currently shooting for Homi Adajania’s new film, Murder Mubarak, prepping for Anurag Basu’s Metro...In Dino and promoting Gaslight, the actor feels lucky to be doing what she does. “I want to keep learning and work with filmmakers who can push me to deliver the best. And yes, I want to tell stories I think deserve to be told - that is what matters most,” she added. In times when the OTT is streaming diverse content, taking up stories from the soil and allowing filmmakers enough space to experiment without the pressure of the box office, Sara asserts it is not the medium that matters to her. “Point is, one’s own work should be powerful enough to touch the audiences. How they access that does not matter. I would like to entertain the audiences across mediums and be part of stories that deserve to be told,” added the actress.
“As an actor, I recognise the fact that you need to learn constantly which I am from my directors and the co-actors. I just want to be able to work with filmmakers who will allow me to grow each day,” she said.
From independent to regional films, Sara wants to explore the experience of working with varied directors. “It is important to be versatile and constantly reinvent. I would like to live the experiences of different characters that are not Sara,” concluded the actress who would like to work with directors like Zoya Akhtar, Karan Johar, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Anand Rai, and Laxman Uteka among others.
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android