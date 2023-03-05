Allu Arjun grooves to "Oo anta vaa'' at Martin Garrix's show in Hyd

Allu captioned the frames, "What a Funn Night . Oo anta vaa with @martingarrix . Hyderabad Thaggedele" with a hand emoji.

DJ Garrix also reciprocated Allu's post saying, "Thank you for joining bro" with heart and love emojis.

Allu shared some inside pictures even on his Instagram story. The first video gives a glimpse of the power-packed show of Garrix. Sharing the frame with Garrix, Allu captioned it, "It was a blastttt', and in another, he wrote, "Oo anta vaa..."

'Pushpa: The Rise', is a Telugu film directed by Sukumar, which was released in December 2021. Allu and Rashmika Mandanna headlined the project.

The film recorded a business of more than Rs 300 crore worldwide. Originally filmed in Telugu, the film had a pan-India release in Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada.

The film's sequel is currently in pipeline. 'Pushpa 2' began filming with a muhurat shot in November last year. No release date has been announced so far but the Sukumar directorial is set to bring back the principal cast.

The makers have promised fans that it will be 'bigger and better'.