Abhirami was in Kashmir, but for Leo?

“Gautham Menon had planned to shoot for a few days of pending Dhruva Natchathiram portions that were to be shot abroad, in Kashmir. Along with Abhirami, he had asked other actors of Dhruva Natchathiram to the winter town. Abhirami acquired a special permission to visit the sets of Leo and had clicked pictures. She isn’t a part of the Vijay-Lokesh Kanagaraj film. Though it is unknown if Gautham Menon filmed Dhruva Natchathiram portions as planned,” the source told DT Next.