Abhirami was in Kashmir, but for Leo?
CHENNAI: Actress Abhirami Venkatachalam knows as Bigg Boss Abhirami to the audience was in Kashmir a few days ago. She even posted pictures with Lokesh Kanagaraj and Gautham Menon from the sets of Leo. This led to widespread speculations that the actress is on board Vijay’s Leo and plays a crucial role in the movie.
Fair enough. Unfortunately, we hear that the actress wasn’t in Kashmir to shoot for Leo but to shoot for her portions in the long-pending Dhruva Natchathiram directed by Gautham Menon. Our sources from Kashmir tell us what exactly led to this misleading reports.
“Gautham Menon had planned to shoot for a few days of pending Dhruva Natchathiram portions that were to be shot abroad, in Kashmir. Along with Abhirami, he had asked other actors of Dhruva Natchathiram to the winter town. Abhirami acquired a special permission to visit the sets of Leo and had clicked pictures. She isn’t a part of the Vijay-Lokesh Kanagaraj film. Though it is unknown if Gautham Menon filmed Dhruva Natchathiram portions as planned,” the source told DT Next.
Meanwhile, Vijay and Trisha joined the team recently to shoot for montage portions for the film. Jointly produced by Lalit Kumar and Seven Screen Studios, Leo also stars Arjun Sarja, Sanjay Dutt, Priya Anand and Myskkin among others in important roles. Anirudh Ravichander is the composer of the film.
