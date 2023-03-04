Watch, how Shankar's son Shivam wishes his dad happy birthday

MUMBAI: If a son wishes his father with an innovative birthday post, what could be called a bigger gift? Singer-composer Shankar Mahadevan's son Shivam Mahadevan wished his father a musical happy birthday on Friday.

Shivam posted a throwback video where Shankar accompanied his son in his musical pursuit. The scenic beauty of Kashmir added weight to the video as the father-son duo was singing at 11,000 ft in Gulmarg .

Shivam wrote in the caption, "Can't tell you how lucky and blessed i feel, to be your son! Thank you for making this world a better place by being in it! I love you the most. happy birthday dad @shankar.mahadevan ! Singing at 11,000 ft in Gulmarg, was an experience."