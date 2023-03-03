STR calls Pathu Thala teaser an ARR ‘sambavam’

CHENNAI: The teaser of the much-anticipated film Pathu Thala that stars STR, Gautham Karthik, and Priya Bhavanishankar in lead roles is all set to release today. Produced by KE Gnanavel Raja of Studio Green, Obeli N Krishna is the director and AR Rahman is the composer.

Ever since the announcement, the film’s hashtag has been trending on social media. STR, who watched the teaser has lauded it and tagged it as an “AR Rahman samba- vam”, which has raised the anticipation ahead of its release.