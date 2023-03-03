SRK's 'Tiger 3' shooting schedule: Everything to know

MUMBAI: After 'Pathaan', most cinemagoers are waiting for 'Tiger 3' to hit the theatres as the film will witness the union of SRK-Salman on screen. Shah Rukh will start shooting for his cameo in 'Tiger 3' in April in Mumbai.

A trade source informed, "Expect the unexpected when Pathaan and Tiger meet in the next instalment of YRF's Spy Universe film Tiger 3! Audiences have seen and loved SRK & Salman together in Pathaan and they will be thrilled to find out what Aditya Chopra and director Maneesh Sharma has in mind for Pathaan and Tiger to meet again in Tiger 3! SRK is going to shoot for 7 days for Tiger 3 at the end of April in Mumbai and it is going to be an adrenaline-pumping one for the actor."

"The fact that 7 days have been earmarked to shoot this sequence means that extensive plans have been made to make this a visual delight for audiences! The expectations are sky high after what people have seen in Pathaan and the makers are very aware of this. So, one should take it for granted that YRF and Maneesh Sharma are not going to leave any stone unturned to make this scene between Pathaan and Tiger a sequence to remember in Indian cinema!" the source added.

Tiger 3, the third part of the Tiger franchise has been directed by Maneesh Sharma. The film will release in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu this Diwali. The upcoming actioner stars Emraan Hashmi as the antagonist. Katrina is also a part of the film.