Shivarajkumar roped in for the cast of 'Underworld Ka Kabzaa'

HYDERABAD: The makers of 'Underworld Ka Kabzaa' on Friday announced that actor Shivarajkumar has joined the film.

The film is slated to have a pan-India release on March 17. The actor will be seen in a special role in the film.

Along with Shivarajkumar the film also features Upendra, Shriya Saran and Kiccha Sudeep in pivotal roles.

The film is produced by Anand Pandit Motion Pictures in Association with Sri Siddeshwara Enterprise and Alankar Pandian and directed by R. Chandru.