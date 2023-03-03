Cinema

Shivarajkumar roped in for the cast of ‘Underworld Ka Kabzaa’

The film is slated to have a pan-India release on March 17. The actor will be seen in a special role in the film.
Shivarajkumar
ShivarajkumarIANS
IANS

MUMBAI: The makers of 'Underworld Ka Kabzaa' on Friday announced that actor Shivarajkumar has joined the film.

The film is slated to have a pan-India release on March 17. The actor will be seen in a special role in the film.

 Along with Shivarajkumar the film also features Upendra, Shriya Saran and Kiccha Sudeep in pivotal roles.

The film is produced by Anand Pandit Motion Pictures in Association with Sri Siddeshwara Enterprise and Alankar Pandian and directed by R. Chandru.

Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!

Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!

Click here for iOS

Click here for Android

film
Shriya Saran
Kiccha Sudeep
Upendra
Shivarajkumar
Anand Pandit Motion pictures
Underworld Ka Kabzaa

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
DT next
www.dtnext.in