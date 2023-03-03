Oscars 2023: Deepika joins Dwayne Johnson, Michael Jordan as presenter

MUMBAI: It's a proud moment for India as Deepika Padukone has been announced as a presenter at the Oscars 2023.

On Thursday night, Deepika took to Instagram and shared a post with the names of all the presenters.

The list also includes Dwayne Johnson, Michael B. Jordan, Riz Ahmed, Emily Blunt, Glenn Close, Troy Kotsur, Dwayne Johnson, Jennifer Connelly, Samuel L. Jackson, Melissa McCarthy, Zoe Saldana, Donnie Yen, Jonathan Majors and Questlove.