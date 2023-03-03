A R Murugadoss announces 'August 16, 1947' official release date

The period action film is all set to hit the theatres on April 7, 2023. Helmed by Murugadoss, the film stars Gautham Karthik and debutant actor Revathy in the lead roles.

In the new poster, actor Gautham could be seen with an intense look and he donned traditional dhoti attire holding a fire torch in his hand with a group of people standing along with him. 'August 16, 1947' will be released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam and English.

Last year, the makers unveiled the teaser of the film which received massive responses from the fans. A.R Murugadoss is known for his films like 'Ghajini', 'Holiday: A soldier is never off duty', 'Akira', 'Sarkar', 'Darbar'.