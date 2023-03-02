Sushmita Sen suffers heart attack, undergoes angioplasty

MUMBAI: Bollywood actress and former beauty queen Sushmita Sen has shared a health update that has shocked her fans.

On Thursday, the actress took to Instagram and informed her fans that she suffered a heart attack a couple of days back and that she also had to get an angioplasty done.

Taking to Instagram, she wrote, "Keep your heart happy & courageous, and it'll stand by you when you need it the most Shona" (Wise words by my father @sensubir )