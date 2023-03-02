Sushmita Sen suffers heart attack, undergoes angioplasty

MUMBAI: Bollywood actress and former beauty queen Sushmita Sen has shared a health update that has shocked her fans.
On Thursday, the actress took to Instagram and informed her fans that she suffered a heart attack a couple of days back and that she also had to get an angioplasty done.
Taking to Instagram, she wrote, "Keep your heart happy & courageous, and it'll stand by you when you need it the most Shona" (Wise words by my father @sensubir )
"I suffered a heart attack a couple of days back... Angioplasty done...stent in place...and most importantly, my cardiologist reconfirmed 'I do have a big heart'. Lots of people to thank for their timely aid & constructive action...will do so in another post!
"This post is just to keep you (my well wishers & loved ones) informed of the good news... that all is well & I am ready for some life again!!! I love you guys beyond!!!! #godisgreat #duggadugga."
Sushmita is considered to be on of the most fittest actress. She keeps sharing her workout videos and pictures on social media.
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android