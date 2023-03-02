Donkeys to be brought in for Goundamani’s next film

CHENNAI: We had earlier reported that the shoot of Goundmani’s Palanisamy Vaathiyaar will go on floors in March. The latest update is that the project will go on floors later this month. “The makers are bringing in a few donkeys from other states and they have some prominence in the storyline. Goundamani plays a retired physical education teacher, who in the later half of his life runs an enclosure for donkeys. The film will be a comic caper with underlying messages on current issues plaguing the society. The film’s location has been finalised and once the donkeys arrive, the film will start rolling in the second half of March,” said a source to DT Next.

To be directed by Selva Anbarasan, the film will have Yogi Babu in an important role. Over 11 producers from Tamil cinema including T Siva of Amma Creations and RK Suresh are also in the cast ensemble.