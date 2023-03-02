Celebs from Indian cinema to grace PS2 audio launch on Mar 30

CHENNAI: It is March and with less than two months left for Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan 2 release, the fans of the director and the novel have been awaiting an update from the team. The makers released a making glimpse from Ponniyin Selvan 2 on Wednesday as a curtain-raiser to the film’s promotions this month. The latest we hear is that the audio and trailer launch of the magnum opus has been shifted from March 29 to March 30 in Chennai. “It is because of the availability of the venue. The audio and trailer launch will happen at a different venue from last time,” said a source close to the movie unit to DT Next.

The makers will emphasise more on the film’s trailer followed by promotional tours this time. “More than the first single or teaser, the trailer launch will be a huge occasion this time. Celebs across Indian film industries will be in attendance at the event. Though the names haven’t been finalised yet, it will be a grand event,” the source added.

Ponniyin Selvan 2 is expected to have only three songs and won’t be dance numbers. An official confirmation will be made by the makers, Lyca Productions and Madras Talkies soon. Ponniyin Selvan 2 stars Vikram, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Jayam Ravi, Karthi and Trisha in lead roles. AR Rahman has composed the music while Ravi Varman has handled the cinematography with the National award-winning art director Thota Tharani recreating the Chola era with his art work for the two-part franchise.