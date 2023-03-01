Holi 2023: Take a look at Bollywood couples’ throwback pics

INDIA: Holi, or the festival of colours signifying victory of good over evil and marking the onset of Spring in India, is just around the corner. There is palpable excitement in the lead-up to one of the most vibrant festivals of the country, with revellers keenly awaiting the chance to smear each other with the colours of Holi.

On Holi, Bollywood couples share their celebration shots and videos on social media. So, let’s look at some of the throwback Holi pictures of these star couples.