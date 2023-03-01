Cinema

Holi 2023: Take a look at Bollywood couples’ throwback pics

On Holi, Bollywood couples share their celebration shots and videos on social media. So, let’s look at some of the throwback Holi pictures of these star couples.
INDIA: Holi, or the festival of colours signifying victory of good over evil and marking the onset of Spring in India, is just around the corner. There is palpable excitement in the lead-up to one of the most vibrant festivals of the country, with revellers keenly awaiting the chance to smear each other with the colours of Holi.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas:

Even after staying miles away from India, our 'Desi Girl' continued celebrating the joyous festival in Los Angeles. Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas celebrated their first Holi at the festive bash organised by Isha Ambani in Mumbai. They were seen covered in holi colours. In the other photo, smeared in colours, the couple passionately kissed each other.

Vicky kaushal and Katrina Kaif:

One of the most beloved couples of B-town, Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif celebrated their first Holi with their family. The couple celebrated their family-style Holi with Vicky’s parents Sham and Veena Kaushal along with Sunny Kaushal. The happy family can be seen posing together with red-coloured gulal on their faces.

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan:

On the occasion of Holi in 2020, filmmaker Subhash Ghai shared an old video of SRk and Gauri Khan celebrating the festival. Ever since then fans can’t get enough of it. The couple rarely posts holi pictures. So looking at their 2000 throwback is a treat to watch.

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput:

Shahid can be seen cuddling and giving a peck on his wife’s cheek. The cute couple splashed with multiple shades of gulaal on their faces.

Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar:

The couple wore white, cotton kurtas and posed by dipping their hands in a dish full of different colours of gulal. Mouni tied the knot with Suraj in Goa in January 2022. They had two ceremonies - per Bengali as well as South Indian rituals.

