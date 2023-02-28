Priyanka Chopra drops first look from Russo Brothers' 'Citadel'

MUMBAI: And the wait is finally over. Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden-starrer action-packed series 'Citadel' has got a release date.

On Monday, Citadel's makers informed that the series will premiere exclusively on Prime Video on Friday, April 28, with two adrenaline-fueled episodes, followed by a new episode released weekly every Friday through May 26.

The series is created by the Russo Brothers. Taking to Instagram, the Russo Brothers unveiled the first look of the actors from the project.